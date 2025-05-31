Her Mother Kept Bringing Over Unwanted Food, So She Was Forced To Tell The Truth About Why Her Family Never Ate It

Family traditions around food can be comforting, but they can also be deeply uncomfortable.

When her mother’s cooking stirred up more nausea than nostalgia, tensions between this family simmered quickly.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITAH for refusing to eat/ feed my kids my mom’s cooking? So my mom constantly tries to push her food on me, my husband, and my kids. I physically get sick just looking at her food.

It’s been this way for quite some time now.

My husband has tried it before and says the taste isn’t great. When it comes to my kids, they will eat it… but I genuinely just don’t want them to.

However, this hasn’t stopped her mother from continually trying to force her food on everyone.

My mom stopped by yesterday and dropped off two containers of spaghetti and told me it’s for the kids this Mother’s Day so I don’t have to worry about cooking.

Whenever she declines, her mother starts guilt tripping her.

I gave them back to her and told her we wouldn’t eat them and she should give them to someone who would. She told me I’m very rude and ungrateful. I told her I’m not trying to be ungrateful, but I genuinely don’t want all that food to go to waste and I’m just being honest.

This disgust stems all the way back to her childhood.

I said I grew up watching her cook, and anytime I even think of taking a bite, I picture her licking the whole spoon every time she has a chance. I picture her picking the food up and slurping it off her fingers. Sticking dirty fingers in the food.

Plus, her kitchen hygiene leaves a lot to be desired.

She also has 2 cats she lets crawl around on the counter or over the food while she’s cooking. It’s just unappetizing. AITA for telling her the truth? I wasn’t trying to be mean, but I don’t like her giving me all this food just for it to be wasted.

Sometimes honesty leaves a bad taste, but it’s still necessary.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s hard to stay gentle when someone repeatedly refuses to take a hint.

This commenter isn’t a fan of the way this mother is pushing the envelope.

Unsanitary cooking conditions is a sure-fire way to get someone to lose their appetite.

This user agrees that good hygiene is everything.

She didn’t mean to hurt her mother’s feelings, but she couldn’t keep pretending everything was fine.

One way or another, this mother needs to understand that no means no.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.