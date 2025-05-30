Her Neighbor Keeps Knocking On Her Door Knowing That She’s Home, But She Doesn’t Answer It

Knocking on someone’s door is a bit of a nervy thing to do.

It suggests you’re assuming that the home occupant will be okay with this.

But that is not a fair assumption and it’s completely inaccurate in this story.

See why this woman has been struggling mentally because of it.

AITA for not answering the door when my neighbor knocks?

I have a neighbor with whom I share a wall and it’s always pretty clear if someone is home or not. But I do my utmost to avoid him and anyone else in my building because it really gives me anxiety to interact.

It’s an intense situation.

I want to feel safe and at peace in my own little home, and him or anyone knocking at my door really stresses me out. Like, heart beating fast, holding my breath to not make a sound, inner monologue of “leave me alone, please go away” over and over till he does leave. I’ll add that I think he’s probably harmless, but the one time I did meet him, he was weird. (But so was I, probably, because I was uncomfortable.) Context for my weird behavior: I’m really struggling with anxiety and depression, and my therapist has also suggested that I might be on the spectrum. It’s happened twice now that I’ve ignored his knocking and stayed quiet for hours afterward knowing he was just next door.

But here’s why it feels wrong.

Eventually I’d have to reveal that I was home the whole time by running water or opening a creaky door. Another time I was really grateful to be legitimately not at home when he texted asking if I was home. I know the rational, mature, polite thing to do is to talk to him, tell him I can’t deal, and ask him to leave me alone, but I’m not going to open my door to him or go to his. I just can’t. I’ll just live in the awkwardness of him knowing I am home but not answering. So all that said, AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Probably.

What? No! That gives him a reason or even an invitation to keep trying.

This sounds hard.

I agree. Who does this?!

This is a good policy.

Sorry people have creepy neighbors.

It’s really rough.

