Her Neighbor Wants To Use Her Spacious, Vintage Bathtub, But She Thinks This Is A Really Bizarre Request

I’m not gonna say much about this story except that it is WEIRD.

I mean, really weird…

And you’ll see what I’m talking about in just a few seconds when you dive into this story about a neighbor, a bathtub and a very weird request.

Read on and see if you think this woman did anything wrong…

Yeesh!

AITA for refusing to let my neighbor use my vintage bathtub for his “therapy” sessions? “I (28F) live in an old Victorian house I inherited from my grandfather. Most people don’t believe me when I tell them the house is mine, but my parents are not in my life (my mom passed away from heart health complications and my dad was never really in the picture after elementary school).

Sounds pretty nice…

I had a really close relationship with my Grandad growing up and loved visiting him in his home so he left me the place in his will. One of the features of the house is the original clawfoot bathtub from the 1920s in the upstairs bathroom. I was originally going to look at having it removed but kept putting it off due to the logistics of getting it out of the house and hiring people to help me. I used it out of necessity and it may sound weird but I eventually fell in love with it. It’s spacious and it feels luxurious like I’m some sort of old royal or something. Over the past few years, I have researched how to care for it and only use special cleaners, and basically treat it like an antique.

Meet Dennis.

Enter my next-door neighbor Dennis (~50M). Dennis is…eccentric. He’s into all these weird health trends, like grounding his feet in buckets of dirt for “electrical balance” or drinking filtered water taken from our local pond because it has “earth nutrients.” I don’t think he’s a heavy drug user and doesn’t have an actual mental disability but he definitely has some mental issues. Lately, he’s gotten into hydrotherapy, which apparently requires him to soak in cold water for extended periods to “reset his nervous system”. I don’t really talk with him much but will regrettably run into him every so often since he always sits out on his front porch or meanders around his lawn.

Huh?

Two weeks ago, Dennis came over and, completely out of the blue, asked if he could use my bathtub for his hydrotherapy sessions. I thought he was joking, but no—he earnestly explained that my tub was “the perfect energy conduit” because it was “pre-industrial revolution and untainted by modern manufacturing processes.” (???) I told him no, obviously. I don’t even let guests use that tub let alone a random wrinkly old dude who wants to fill it with ice water and do whatever nonsense he’s into. Dennis did not take this well. He said I was being “selfish with community resources” and that because I inherited the house rather than buying it, I had a “duty to share” since I “didn’t work for it.”

What a weirdo!

He started bringing it up EVERY time he saw me—passive-aggressively saying things like, “Must be nice to hoard that all to yourself.” Then, somehow, this got out to the neighborhood Facebook group this week (who LOVES drama), and now half the street thinks I’m the villain for “gatekeeping” my own bathtub. This is just as absurd as it sounds. The cherry on top is Dennis conveniently claims that his shower stopped working too so he doesn’t even have a place to clean himself (not like this was a favorite pastime of his to begin with).

Another neighbor sounds really weird too.

I was trying to just avoid Dennis as much as I could and ignore the few comments from my neighbors until I ran into one of my neighbors while I was going for a walk Saturday (yesterday) evening. I don’t really know her but we chatted briefly and somehow the topic of Dennis and the bathtub came up. I was expecting some sympathy for the absurdity of this all but this woman proceeds to TEAR INTO ME. Like literal verbal assault by the end of it asking me why I was being so stupid and selfish—that I have multiple bathrooms in the house and couldn’t even spare it to help this old man’s health. This morning I found a LITERAL GIFT WRAPPED BAR OF SOAP in my mailbox. There was no note or anything but I assume this was her insanely petty passive aggressive way of telling me to shove it.

She needs to tell these people to get lost!

I DO NOT want this man soaking in my tub. I DO NOT care about his “nervous system reset.” But now I feel like I’m losing my mind because everyone around me is acting like I’m some kind of selfish monster. I get that some of the people in the neighborhood aren’t keen on me living here but I live by myself and work and go to school all day and I’m genuinely starting to worry that I’m gonna come home some day to find Dennis reclining in my tub. For anyone wondering how Dennis knew about the tub, he’s lived here for forever and helped my grandad do repairs back in the day so he’s seen the house. That said, he hasn’t been in it (the house, not the bathtub) to my knowledge in at least 15 years. AITA?”

She could lie and say she doesn’t have the tub anymore.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader made some good points.

I don’t think she’s wrong to not want this guy in her house!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.