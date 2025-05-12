Her Sister Claimed She Wasn’t Ready When She Left Without Her, So Teen Learned That Being Prepared Doesn’t Always Mean Being Included

Family trips require coordination, but they also require basic communication.

Her sister offered to give her a ride to the family reunion, but when she peeled off early and left her in the dust, she didn’t know which she felt more: Enraged or betrayed.

AITA for chewing out my sister after she left me at home I (19F) was left at home while my sister (30F) and her kid (7F) went to a family reunion we were all supposed to go to. I had been told we were leaving at 5 after my sister got off work.

I had all of my things with me and ready to go by 3, as I know she occasionally gets off early. At 3:30, she had gotten off early and called for her kid. I just assumed she was getting her ready, as I was in the bathroom and she had specifically only called for her daughter.

When I got out of the bathroom, everyone had already gone and I was left alone in a house with no food. I called my sister and asked if they had seriously just left, and she told me yes because she told me to be ready by the time she was home.

I got kind of upset at her implication that me peeing was being unprepared, and I raised my voice at her for leaving without even checking if I was actually ready. So AITA?

