Her Sister Decided To Invite Her Girlfriend To A Planned Girls Trip, But She Has A Problem With This Because It’s Not A Couples Trip

A trip with friends is fun and exciting.

A trip with significant others is fun and exciting too; it’s just a different type of trip.

This woman is organizing a girls’ trip to Seattle with her friend group, but her sister wants to add her significant other to the guest list.

Now, things are a little awkward.

AITA for telling my sister her SO can’t come on our girls trip? We are planning a girls trip to Seattle for the fall. My friend group (all women) and I have been friends for many years. This includes my sister. We’ve decided to take a vacation together.

This woman’s sister invited her girlfriend to the trip.

My sister and her girlfriend have been dating for a few years now. I like her girlfriend a lot, and I think it’s a great relationship, but without asking, my sister invited her girlfriend on the “girls trip.” She said it’s because her girlfriend has always wanted to go to Seattle.

She told her that her GF wasn’t invited.

I told her that her girlfriend wasn’t invited because it’s a girls trip, not a couples trip. We are all, except one, in relationships. Two of us are married.

Her sister thought it was appropriate since she is also a girl.

It’s like my sister thinks that since her SO is a girl, she’s automatically included, but it’s supposed to be a friends’ trip! Her girlfriend has attended a couple of hangouts with our friend group but only when all SOs were invited.

Nobody is supposed to bring their partner.

I just think it’s lame. She assumed she could invite her significant other just because she’s a girl. Nobody else is bringing a significant other. So, am I the jerk for telling her she can’t come?

More than a girls trip, it’s a friend group trip, and the SO isn’t part of the friend group.

Just because she’s a girl doesn’t mean she can tag along.

