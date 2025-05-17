Her Sister Invited Her To Her Wedding, But Since Her Spouse Is Not Invited, She Doesn’t Want To Go

Imagine being invited to your family member’s wedding, but your spouse isn’t invited. To make it even weirder, your ex is invited.

AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding—or give a gift—after she invited my ex but excluded my wife? My (32F) sister (28F) is getting married in a few weeks. She recently sent out the official invites, and while I was included, my wife (30F) was not. When I asked about it, my sister told me the decision was intentional. She said she wants her wedding to be “as peaceful as possible” and that she doesn’t feel comfortable having my wife there. For context: my wife and sister have never gotten along particularly well. There’s no major incident or explosive history—just mutual dislike and a few passive-aggressive exchanges over the years. That said, my wife has always been respectful at family gatherings, and I’ve never seen her act out.

What makes this worse, though, is that my ex-girlfriend (whom I dated for four years before meeting my wife) is invited. My sister remained friends with her after we broke up six years ago. I didn’t love it, but I never made an issue of it. Still, it’s incredibly hurtful to see that my sister would rather include someone from my past—someone I haven’t spoken to in years—over the person I’ve chosen to build a life with.

I told my sister that I wasn’t comfortable attending under these circumstances and that I wouldn’t be sending a wedding gift either. I said if she doesn’t recognize my wife as part of the family, then she shouldn’t expect me to play along with the celebration as if everything is fine. She accused me of being petty and trying to punish her for “setting boundaries.” My parents have since called to say I’m overreacting and that I should “just go and keep the peace.”

To me, this feels like more than a disagreement—it feels like a fundamental lack of respect for my marriage. But the family seems to think I’m making it about me. AITA for refusing to attend the wedding and declining to give a gift because of how my wife has been treated?

