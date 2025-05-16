Her Sister’s Boyfriend Tags Along For All The Family Outings, But He Isn’t Welcomed By Everybody… Especially On Easter

Most of us have encountered a situation where there was an unwanted plus one.

AITA for demanding my sister to not bring her bf to family road trip this upcoming Easter My sister is slightly older than me, and every time we go out during holidays as a family, she would bring her boyfriend with us. Sometimes I protest but most of the time, I just ignore it because I don’t want confrontation as she will end up accusing me of being selfish and telling me to “grow up.”

My reason for demanding that she stop bringing her bf along to upcoming Easter break road trip: My sister never discusses it with me when she has her bf over- like 3 days per week. They would use my bathroom when they are here.

She would only inform me that he is coming over, but never ask if I am okay with another person encroaching my personal space 50% of my week! Oddly, the boyfriend never made an effort to talk to me at all, nor our parents, and most of the time I am the person who initiated a conversation with him. Unfortunately my sister never cared to change his behavior.

My sister’s behavior changes a lot when he is around, like she would push her choices onto me and my mom (like deciding where to eat out/ where to go for trips etc). One can say her bf has her back in everything and so she gets more bold. She would take him with us all the time- you name it: Christmas holidays, New Year’s Day, uni breaks, dinner Sundays…

My parents do not want to step in because they said they didn’t want to be the person to break them up, so they are very hands-off. Also, I have a bit compassion for him because: her boyfriend is an international student and doesn’t have a car so he cannot go anywhere far. But his family is not poor. He pays like $60k on uni tuition each year, so it is not like he cannot afford a secondhand car.

I pay for the trips / food, including my parents and my sister. And no, he doesn’t pay for anything and I don’t expect him to. TOLD my therapist about this because it is an ongoing issue for a long time and I just want respect and boundaries. Therapist told me to tell sis to hang out w her boyfriend alone and shouldn’t concern families members in this situation. AITA?

