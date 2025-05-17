Her Son Wants His Own Birthday Party This Year, And She Wants To Give It To Him Even Though Other People Aren’t Happy About It

Is everyone losing their minds these days, or is it just me…?

I ask that important question because this story is WACKY.

The problems started when a mom agreed to give her son what he wanted for his birthday. It wasn’t an unreasonable request either, but her family seems to think it’s unreasonable!

Check out what this mom had to say, and see if you think she did anything wrong when it came to her son’s birthday.

WIBTA If I gave my son what he wants for his birthday? “AITA for refusing to make my son who will be 10 in May share a birthday party with my niece by marriage. My Husband and I have been together for 7 years and in those 7 years I asked my son if he minded doing a shared party with my niece to which he always said he didn’t mind and I normally pay for the entire party myself. But their birthdays are days apart and my MIL has custody of her granddaughter so I have always asked if they wanted to do the party together and she always says yes and then something happens and she can’t cover her half of the party so I just pay for it to keep the peace.

The kid isn’t having it anymore…

Well this week I asked my son what he wants for his party this year. And his only response was to have his OWN party because you only turn 10 once. To which I said okay done. My MIL asked today what are plans was for their party for this year. To which I replied that he wants his own party but I hadn’t set any plans in place yet. And she asked why because it’s not fair for him to get a party without her. And I told her that’s what he asked for and we hung up the phone.

Come on, people!

She called my husband to tell him what I had said. And now my husband is mad and says my son (his stepson) is spoiled and a brat and if he doesn’t want to share a party he can’t have one at all. Would I be a jerk if I planed his party without the niece or my husband?”

Her MIL is just upset because she doesn’t want to plan and pay for a separate party for her granddaughter.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

All this kid wants is his own special day!

