Her Stepdad’s Family Treats Her Badly, So She Moved Out And Won’t Go Back Even Though Her Mom Wants Her To Come Home

AITA for abandoning my mom leaving her with just her husband and his adult kids? “My mom and I (18f) have a strained relationship and I don’t see that changing in the future. She got married to Mike when I was only 4 or 5. Prior to that she raised me solo and didn’t have a partner after my dad abandoned us both while she was 8 months pregnant. She met Mike who was also a single parent because he lost his first wife. His kids were older than me by a few years and he was close with his late wife’s family.

So we saw his first wife’s extended family a lot. And we were not welcome. Hell, we weren’t welcome by Mike’s kids either. They had a disdain for my mom as their dad’s new wife and they made it clear they didn’t like either of us for that reason. It wasn’t easy growing up like that and living with their hatred for us.

Any chance they got to snub us they took it. Any chance they got to be mean they also took and my mom stayed with Mike through it all and would tell me how we were a family and sometimes families were mean but we stay for the good stuff. I never experienced any good stuff with this “family” and it got worse the older Mike’s kids got and the more they could make it a point that we were never a family.

Two days before my 18th birthday I went to stay with a friend and her family because I knew there would be some trouble if I was at my mom and Mike’s house to celebrate my 18th. Mom was super upset and begged me to move back in and she told me I had weeks of high school left (at that point).

But I stayed gone. I moved with my friend for college in the summer and we live a few hours from our hometown.

I went home with my friend for Christmas and didn’t visit my mom and Mike at all. I ignore any invites from Mike to join him and his late wife’s family for stuff. I know I’m not wanted by the majority of people there and I don’t need to expose myself to that anymore. But mom feels like I abandoned her. She cried on the phone a few times that I left her alone at Christmas and other stuff when I know how Mike’s in-laws are and stuff.

My mom isn’t close to her family. Not sure Mike even met them. So she’s basically on her own now in a way. But she has Mike and since she talks about the good parts, she has his kids as well, I guess. But she made a big deal about not having me and how we’re a team and we stick together and blah blah blah. AITA?”

