Son Is Tired Of His Mom Criticizing His Weight In Front Of Her Friends, But She Says He Has No Business Telling Her What She Can Say

AITA for telling my mum I don’t like her telling her friends about internal family issues?

I (14M) live with my mum and often struggle with certain things, in this case, eating. She knows this and often tells me I need to eat more, no problem with that. However, recently she has been talking to her friends more often and if I’m in the room, or her conversation gets silent, she likes to tell them how “skinny” I am. Also, I think it is important to mention that I am a picky eater. I am not a big guy (5’2 at 47kg) but recently she seems to use it as a joke to get a laugh out of her friends.

And then a final straw was pulled.

This happened today when she was talking to one of her friends from church. She was asking if I wanted mushrooms and I said no, leading to her bringing it up. This upset me but I tried to just ignore it. However, when we got in the car after eating she was certain on finding out what was bothering me. I told her that I didn’t like her calling me the “skinniest” and “bony” child to all of her friends as when I see them, it now gives me a bad impression.

Resulting in a confrontation:

She immediately freaked out and said I have no respect for her and I shouldn’t be telling her who to speak to. I tried to apologize but she shut me down and started complaining about how I don’t ever listen and she can tell her friends what she wants. I don’t know what to do as I think I am pretty healthy and no one but her seems to have a problem with my build. Also, she isn’t tall either (she is 5’1) but she is a lot bigger than me and is overweight (67kg).

