His Brother Was The Only Close Family Member Who Would Be At His Wedding, But Now He Doesn’t Want To Come And Things Are Getting Tense

AITA for reacting in anger to my brother telling me he will not attend my wedding? “My (m35) brother (m24) called me 2 days before my wedding and informed me that he would not be attending. Background: my fiancée and I have been planning this wedding for over a year, and my brother is one of the first people we invited. He is part of the bridal/groom party. Our parents will not be attending, but I expected that, as it is a secular wedding, and they are pretty hardcore legalist Protestant Christians, and anything not revolving around God, or including alcohol or non-Christian music is considered sinful. My brother would have been the only part of my nuclear family to attend, and that is important to me. We are the only two siblings.

Lately, he’s been financially underwater, due to some questionable decisions he made in the past (financed a truck he couldn’t afford primarily), as well as suffers from anxiety. He called me yesterday evening, 2 days before our wedding, and informed me he would not be going. He cited that he does not do well in crowds, and barely knows anyone there, and that he’d be unable to attend, since his anxiety would be too much to handle. He also cited, that even if he did attempt to attend, his truck would be repossessed the day of our wedding. I told him I’d pick him up, and that there were multiple members of our extended family attending. To which he replied that he didn’t really know those people.

I then reacted in near-rage, telling him to back off and not contact me again, and hung up. A few minutes later I called to apologize, but the call went to voicemail. I followed up with texts apologizing, but telling him to get help for his anxiety, and that I would need time for our relationship to bounce back from this. AITA for chewing him out, and for being irate at his reasoning to not attend my wedding? I feel like I overreacted to the situation. I’ve also been told I reacted accordingly, as in our cultures (Central American and US-American), weddings are a massive deal in our lives and not to be taken lightly.”

