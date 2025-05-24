His Brother Refuses To Move Out Of The House They Inherited, But He Also Refuses To Buy Him Out Right Away

Inheritance can bring out the worst in families, especially when a property is inherited by multiple family members who don’t see eye to eye on what to do with the property.

In today’s story, one man and his brother inherited a house 50/50, and they’re having trouble reaching a fair agreement on how to proceed.

Now, the wife of one of the brothers wonders if she messed up by asserting her opinion and defending her husband.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for telling husbands family he deserves/is legally entitled to his inheritance This is a very weird situation. I may have become a jerk over it, but hear me out. My husband and his brother are going through probate. His brother lives in the parent’s house and he has no plans on moving which he has vocalized. Yes husband can force a sale but he’s trying to be nice and make everyone happy.

Not everything is a 50/50 split.

Anyway, everything is supposed to be split 50/50 per the will, but on top of that, the brother was made sole beneficiary on the stocks this is very important info, remember this. So therefore, the stocks are his and my husband can’t touch them. My husband has been asking for his half of the house and the bank account like he’s legally entitled to. Again, he can’t touch the stocks. He offered to have his brother buy him out for his half of the house, like any normal person would.

His brother kind of agreed, but he wasn’t exactly being reasonable.

Here’s where it gets weird. The brother says he’s willing to buy my husband out, slowly. Over the course of many years. He does not want to take too much out of the stocks at once to pay off my husband for his half of the house because of taxes. The COUSIN got involved and tried being the middle man because the brothers were disagreeing. He told my husband, “what do you even need all the money for right away anyway?” This is where I come in.

She defended her husband.

My husband was hurt so I stepped in and started yelling. I said it’s absolutely asinine that the brother is sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks that my husband can’t touch, and yet he refuses to buy out my husband out immediately for his half of the house. The taxes with the stocks are not my husbands problem. The cousin called me money hungry and said that I’m the problem in this family. He said the family always helped each other out before this and that I’m corrupting my husband, basically. In my opinion, the family has no issue screwing my husband over. That’s what I’m seeing.

She is really mad at the cousin and the brother.

I’ve never heard of a deal where one brother pays the other brothers back slowly over the course of many years after probate when he has the money to buy them out now. But on top of that, I am mad the cousin got involved and insulted me for standing up for my husband. I have no intention of talking to him ever again. Thoughts?

The cousin should’ve stayed out of it, and the brother either needs to buy out her husband for the house now or they sell the house and split the money.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The brother is not being fair.

The brother is the one in the wrong.

Talk to a lawyer.

They need to set a deadline.

This person suggests only giving the brother 60 days to pay or get out.

He needs to pay up or move out.

Simple as that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.