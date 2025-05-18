Entitled Coworker Kept Demanding Priority Repairs, So This Man Threatened To Expose His Work Secret

Taking advantage of others at work can only go so far, especially if you’re doing something you shouldn’t be doing.

This man was a repair technician for a local authority.

One coworker constantly demanded urgent repairs on his mower because he had a secret side job the boss didn’t know about.

When one coworker found out his secret, he decided to do something really annoying.

Read the story below for all the details.

Catch me if you can I worked for a local authority. I repaired grounds maintenance equipment, from small hand push mowers to tractors, etc.

This man noticed his coworker was cutting corners to quickly finish his job.

There was this one guy who used a large ride on mowing machine. He would work at breakneck speed to cut his allotted areas as quick as possible so that he had finished them by Thursday. This was unknown by us in the workshop and the local authority.

And on Fridays, the said coworker would find his own customers.

On Friday, he would go around on his huge mower cutting for private, cash-in-hand customers. So, if he wrecked his mower midweek (often), he was always trying to get us to drop everything so we can repair his.

He found his coworker’s entitlement annoying.

It was annoying when once I was lying on a car creeper he rushes in to the workshop and pulls me out from under another machine I was repairing and tells me to leave that job and repair his. Then a week or so later, I found out about his Friday customers.

So, he hid from him the moment he saw him pull up.

I saw him pull up to the workshop with his broken machine and I hid, barely controlling my laughter as I could hear him from my hidey-hole calling for me. It swiftly turned to screaming out in frustration. He went outside looking for me. I emerged and waved at him from the window.

He threatened him that he would tell his boss about his Friday antics.

As he was dashing back into the workshop, I hid again. I repeated this twice more before he confronted me. When he threatened to tell the boss about my antics, I threatened to tell the boss about his. Purple-faced and fists clenched, he stormed off. I never told the higher ups about his Friday sideline, but his machine never got priority again.

That’s funny! Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This person thinks bribing them would have worked.

It’s a pity, says this user.

Another petty idea from this person.

And finally, this user shares their personal thoughts.

You can’t push people around if you’re doing something unethical.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.