May 28, 2025 at 7:15 am

His Ex Never Shows Up To Pick Up Their Child On Her Custody Days, So He Was Forced To Keep Reminding Her About The Schedule

by Benjamin Cottrell

man and woman fighting in a park

Pexels/Reddit

Co-parenting arrangements can be challenging, especially when communication falters.

One man finds himself constantly dealing with his ex’s inability to keep track of their custody schedule, leading to frequent frustration and misunderstandings.

Is it time for his ex to take responsibility for her own forgetfulness, or should he keep reminding her?

Read on for the full story.

Aitah for not reminding my baby momma that it’s her day to pick up the child and her missing it?

I (29M) keep getting yelled at by my ex (30F) because I never remind her when it’s her day to pick up our child.

We have 80/20 custody.

His ex has repeatedly fallen short of her commitments.

She’s supposed to pick up our child (2F) every other Wednesday in addition to her weekend.

But she hasn’t picked up our daughter one Wednesday since it was implemented into the custody agreement.

Somehow, he’s still the one taking the blame.

She always ends up yelling at me that I need to remind her which Wednesday is hers and then trying to reschedule.

(She never shows up to the rescheduled day either.)

AITA?

He’s done more than his part, yet his ex still keeps piling on more responsibility. What does Reddit have to say?

To this commenter, it’s abundantly clear where the blame lies.

Screenshot 2025 05 09 at 12.37.03 PM His Ex Never Shows Up To Pick Up Their Child On Her Custody Days, So He Was Forced To Keep Reminding Her About The Schedule

Successful parenting takes accountability, not hand holding.

Screenshot 2025 05 09 at 12.38.35 PM His Ex Never Shows Up To Pick Up Their Child On Her Custody Days, So He Was Forced To Keep Reminding Her About The Schedule

If this mother can’t overcome her shortcomings, a court will have to hear about this.

Screenshot 2025 05 09 at 12.39.22 PM His Ex Never Shows Up To Pick Up Their Child On Her Custody Days, So He Was Forced To Keep Reminding Her About The Schedule

It’s high time this mom get her act cleaned up.

Screenshot 2025 05 09 at 12.40.05 PM His Ex Never Shows Up To Pick Up Their Child On Her Custody Days, So He Was Forced To Keep Reminding Her About The Schedule

When it comes to coparenting, it takes two to tango.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter