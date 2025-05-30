His Family Ganged Up On Him At Dinner, So He Put Them In Their Place By Bragging About Money

It’s bad enough if you get bullied at work or school. But when you’re with family, you’re supposed to feel safe and loved.

AITA for asking if my cousin made her first million yet? I’m outside on our terrace while my family is gathered in the living room after having asked me to step outside for a bit, because apparently I’ve ruined the mood. I’m turning to you guys to ask if I’m a jerk for what I just did. Family from all over the city has gathered to celebrate the new years. COVID is thankfully low in my city and we’ve taken the necessary precautions.

As is typical of Asian family reunions, the old people in the family love to ‘Check up’ on their nieces and nephews. One of my aunt’s, A, loves to show off her kids’ achievements, particularly her daughter Pat. While listing off her daughter’s achievements (passing the bar, recently getting married to a fellow lawyer), my aunt turned to me and asked what I’ve achieved in 2020. She began to list off all my lack of achievements, like how I’m thirty and still unmarried (I’m a dude, if that matters), about how I’m still living at home with my parents and how I’m still driving my bad 2000-something Civic. My other cousins joined in on the jeering and listed all the other failed aspects of my life.

I graduated with a degree in architecture, but after multiple attempts just can’t seem to pass the exam. This has been a point of contention in the family because my other cousins are lawyers, teachers, etc, whatever. These days I basically work freelance from home. I don’t know why, but my aunt’s condescending voice got to me and I said “I made my first million this year. Has Pat made her first million yet?” Then turning to my cousins I asked the same, “You guys made your first million yet? Because I have.” The room fell silent. I basically killed the mood. My dad asked me to go outside and relax because apparently I might have just ruined everyone’s new year celebration.

