His Friend’s Buddy Has Expensive Taste, But The Next Time He Wants The Bill Split Evenly, They Insist Everyone Pays Their Own

But the character in this story is even more audacious than that.

I have a group of good friends from my last job that I still see regularly. We’ve all moved on to other jobs but still try to hang out every few months or so, depending on everyone’s schedule. It’s nothing fancy, usually just grab a bite to eat somewhere and catch up. One of my friends became good friends with his co-worker Mike. He has slowly joined our friend group and has gone out to eat with us twice now.

Mike knows what he wants.

He is a great guy by all accounts except he has expensive taste and tries the “Let’s split the bill evenly” even if he’s ordered more than anyone else. First time it happened, whatever, it wasn’t too bad. The second time, he ordered a full $20 more than anyone else. I should’ve stood my ground but I’m too much of a people pleaser. It’s something I’m working on. I recently got a raise at work and wanted to celebrate with my friends. I suggested we go to a steakhouse for lunch and that way people could order off the lunch menu without spending too much. As soon as I mentioned it, Mike loved the idea. What a shocker right?

Little did he know…

I told the server ahead of time that we’ll be splitting the bill. We went out for lunch and everybody ordered reasonable lunch dishes, except Mike. He got the steak and lobster. Since I was on the other corner of the table, I got to order last. Before I ordered, I asked everyone at the table if they were okay ordering separately because I wanted to splurge since I was celebrating and didn’t want to make everyone else pay for it. Everyone was on board with it except for one person. I’ll let you guess who that was. While we were all eating and catching up, Mike barely spoke to me. I think he was upset he had to pay his full meal. Oh well. It made my prime rib taste that much better.

