His Friend’s Marriage Is Full Of Yelling and Fighting, So He Advised To Delay Having Kids Until The Marriage Is More Peaceful

A chaotic marriage can be traumatizing to children.

This man has a friend whose wife always yells at him and berates him.

His friend is thinking about having kids, but he advised him not to.

Should he have stayed out of it?

AITA I told my friend not to have kids until he sorts it out with his wife They just got married, but they always fight. She berates him publicly regularly, and he tells me she yells a lot at home.

This man’s friend wants to have kids with his constantly yelling wife.

He’s considering having kids, because she is in her mid-30’s. But I think that it would be a terrible idea. I told him he would bring kids into the world only for them to hear a bunch of yelling at home all the time.

He said it would be selfish to do so.

That would be a selfish decision. It would not be a decision with his kids’ interests at heart. He got mad at me and he told me I’m wrong.

It’s up to the husband and wife is they want to have kids. It’s not the friend’s decision.

The best family you can give to your children is a loving husband-wife relationship.

