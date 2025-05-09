His Girlfriend Asked Him Whether She Needs To Lose Weight, So He Gave Her An Honest Answer That She Clearly Didn’t Like

Some people can’t handle the truth, but does that mean you should lie to them to avoid hurting their feelings?

This man’s girlfriend asked him if she needed to lose some weight.

He answered honestly, but she apparently didn’t want an honest answer and twisted his words.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the wrong thing or if his girlfriend overreacted.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for being honest when my girlfriend asked me about her weight? My girlfriend and I have been together for around 3 years. Over the years, we’ve both gained some weight. I’m on the heavy side of what’s classed as a healthy weight, and my girlfriend is slightly overweight.

This man’s girlfriend asked him if she needed to lose some weight.

She asked me last night if I was still attracted to her. And I told her that I was. She asked if I thought she needed to lose weight. I said I don’t think she needs to lose it, but I think we could both benefit from getting healthier.

His answer was honest.

I pointed out I wasn’t necessarily talking about losing weight but just getting fitter. I meant maybe going for walks or perhaps we go to the gym more often. I just said I think it’ll do us both a lot of good to be healthier.

She got upset.

She got upset and started going on about how I’m not attracted to her. I told her that I’ve already said that’s not true. And why did she ask the question, if she’s not going to accept my answer. I told her I think both of our fitness levels could be better, but that’s got nothing to do with us needing to lose weight.

Now, he doesn’t know if he said the right thing.

She just repeated again that I clearly think she’s fat. I just told her to stop putting words into my mouth. I told her to stop asking questions if she’s going to ignore my answer. She should stop acting like I’ve said something I haven’t. She just said that I was being insensitive. AITAH for being honest with my girlfriend when she asked me about her weight?

Yes. She clearly wanted him to lie and tell her she looked great and nothing more. She is probably feeling self-conscious and didn’t want a real answer.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

You were honest, says this person.

Here’s another thought from this user.

Finally, this person thinks the girlfriend is insecure.

Don’t ask the question unless you’re ready to hear the truth.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.