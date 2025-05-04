His Girlfriend Demanded He Come Home From Work To Take Care Of A Spider, And She Dumped Him When He Refused

Some people have irrational fears and instead of trying to manage those fears they solicit the aid of others.

AITA For not going to off a spider at my girlfriends place?

I just started working on my project and I had been putting off for a week or so. I finally started at 10pm, just setting up and it got to 10:40 when my girlfriend called me.

She showed me this spider saying I need to come and kill it. I refused. I said she should just hit it with a shoe. It wasn’t that big, though. Then she flipped out and tells me she can’t do it and I need to come.

(First off, I don’t drive and by bus it would take me 45 mins.) Anyway, she called me up crying saying I’m a jerk. She called her sister and brother in law now they are coming to save the day. I’m a jerk, apparently… (OH AND SHE DUMPED ME LOL!) AITA?

