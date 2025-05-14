His Girlfriend Gave Away His Lighters To A Stranger Without His Knowledge, So He Gave Her A Lecture On Wasting Money

For a lot of people, money doesn’t come easily.

What would you to if you partner took something you bought without asking first, and then decided to give it away? Would you be upset, or would you let it go if it didn’t cost very much?

This man bought a pack of lighters for himself, but for some reason, his girlfriend thought it was okay to take some of them without asking first.

AITA for telling my girlfriend to not waste my money? AITA for feeling disrespect over a lighter? A few days ago, I bought a pack of lighters. One day, when I was with my girlfriend, she took a couple without my knowledge. Later, she told me she took them cause she liked the colors.

A few days later, she told me she gave that lighter to a stranger because “it was hers, and she can do what she wants with it.” She also said, “I don’t have any use for it.” I got annoyed because the thing is, she never asked if she could have them, and I never gave her them.

But since she’s my girlfriend, that automatically made it okay. AITA for telling her that’s disrespectful? I didn’t buy those lighters for them to be given away to strangers. And if she had no use for them, why couldn’t she give them back to me?

She said it’s only a lighter, and I was overreacting. But I don’t like wasting money, and they weren’t “hers” to give away in the first place, in my opinion. Just because it’s not a lot of money doesn’t mean it’s not wasted money. AITA for getting irritated at her insensitivity to basically flushing a few dollars down the toilet?

