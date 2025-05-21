His Half Brother Was Horrible To Him And His Mom While They Lived Together, But Now That They Don’t, His Parents Are Shocked He Doesn’t Miss Him

Would you miss a sibling you hadn’t seen in a long time if that sibling had been mean to you your entire childhood?

In today’s story, one young man doesn’t miss his horrible bully of a half-brother at all, but his parents don’t think it’s okay for him to feel that way.

Now he’s wondering if he should’ve kept his feelings to himself.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for admitting I’m glad my half brother is never around anymore during a therapy session with my parents? I’m (17M) in therapy with my parents. Their choice. I didn’t ask for it. I have a half brother (21M) from my dad’s first marriage. My dad and his ex divorced when my half brother was a baby. I think his mom cheated but I don’t know for sure. I know she was married before my parents were and I know I heard people say my half brother wasn’t even one when he met his stepdad.

There was quite a bit of family drama.

My dad’s ex-wife really hated my mom and then me. She’d say mean things to us and encouraged my half brother to do the same and he did. He spent a week with us and then a week with his mom and stepdad. When he was here he’d make everyone miserable and he’d cause so many problems.

Here are some examples of the things he did.

He was rude and disrespectful to my mom and me. He told us he hated us. He called my mom bad names a lot. He called her disgusting almost as much and he’d say she liked sloppy seconds. I don’t remember how old we were when he started talking like that but he was still really young.

It gets even worse.

My parents were in court with dad’s ex a lot and in our house everyone did lots of therapy, there were so many punishments and consequences and talks that happened that I would see but not be a part of. He never got physically violent with me but he made it his mission to make sure I knew he didn’t want me or accept me as a brother and that my mom was all the stuff he’d call her. I remember he told me when I was 10ish that he hoped my mom would get abused. I didn’t know what that meant at the time. But he enjoyed telling me. He’d call me names a lot and used basically every gay slur against me. Even when I was still really young he did that.

His half brother turned 18 and stopped coming over.

He was 17 before he started coming less and by the time he turned 18 he was hardly ever around. It took a few months after he turned 18 for him to stop showing up at all and it took a little longer for him to stop showing up to our grandparents house for Christmas and stuff. I’m so glad I don’t see him anymore and he’s not around at all. My parents miss him. My dad I get, but my mom? I’ll never understand. I don’t need to.

He was honest in therapy.

Things are kinda stained between us so the therapy was sought. They thought I’d feel sad about not seeing him like they do. So when it came up in therapy and I admitted I’m glad he’s not around and I’m not sad and I don’t miss him my parents were like woah what. My dad looked upset but my mom even looked devastated and she told me she never wanted me to feel that way.

The therapist tried to explain.

The therapist went over my half brother’s behavior with them but they still couldn’t understand it. Then my dad told his brother and my uncle lectured me on saying that to my parents. He said sometimes those things you keep to yourself even if therapy is involved. AITA?

Of all places, therapy should be the place where you can be honest.

He shouldn’t be told he has to hide his feelings or that his feelings aren’t valid.

