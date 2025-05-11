His Horrible In-Laws Wanted Him To Train Their New Dog, But They Got Mad At Him When He Told Them To Take The Training Seriously

Many dogs are friendly, but some dog breeds can be really aggressive and dangerous if they’re not properly trained.

AITA for refusing to train my in-laws’ dog? I (43M) am a dog trainer and mainly work with reactive/aggressive dogs. My SIL (39F) and BIL (46M) have two Bichons, who are both poorly trained and dog-aggressive. A few months ago, SIL and BIL got a Presa Canario puppy, Mia.

When I first heard this, I was horrified, as Presas are not beginner dogs—they are extremely powerful with a high prey drive, and often dog- and human-aggressive. One of my dogs is a Presa cross, and her training is basically a full time job in itself. So I offered to help train Mia—mainly because they have two young kids (6F and 11F)—but they declined.

Mia is now 6 months old and dog-aggressive (including toward the Bichons), completely untrained, too strong to be kept under control on leash, and has started snapping at the kids. SIL asked me to train her, so I took a couple of weeks off work to help out. Mia’s very smart and we quickly built a great rapport, but BIL and SIL were just not engaged with the process. BIL regularly argued with me about my methods, while SIL laughed off safety concerns I raised about all three dogs.

They both found it difficult to stop yelling at Mia, and reacted badly when I told them not to use choke chains or prong collars with her. I’m pretty used to this kind of thing, since dog training is fundamentally about human training, but it still got on my nerves since I was effectively working for free. After a week of training, they decided it would be cool to leave the dogs alone with the kids and a 14-year-old babysitter.

I had repeatedly told them never to leave kids unsupervised around any of their dogs due to the bite risk, so when I found out I was mad. I asked if they had thought about what would happen if someone got bitten. And SIL said that’s what the training was for. I asked, ‘What training, the training neither of you can be bothered with?’ And BIL said they’d hired me specifically so they could get a break from it.

I said they hadn’t hired me, I was doing it for free because I was scared for their kids and dogs. And BIL replied that if my training had done so little his kids were still in danger then clearly I was a bad trainer. I said that’s fine, I won’t train her then, and began to leave. BIL said I was being ridiculous. So I said no, what’s ridiculous is that they would bring a literal fighting dog into their house when they can’t even housetrain the dogs they had.

They were disregarding him…

I left, and didn’t do any more training with Mia. SIL has since reached out to ask me to keep training Mia, even offering to pay. I explained I didn’t want to be held responsible if they didn’t fully commit to the training and someone got hurt.

However, I’m starting to feel like an AH, because I don’t want the kids or dogs to get hurt, and I don’t want Mia to be put down if she bites someone. My partner (44M) also really wants me to go back, as he’s worried about his nieces and doesn’t want his sister and partner arguing. AITA?

