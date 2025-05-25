His Mother-In-Law And Partner Are Too Lax About Their Son’s Glasses, So Now This Man Plans To Have An Expert Tell Them How This Could Hurt Their Son’s Eyes

Every parent wants the best for their children.

This man took his son to get glasses, but his MIL has influenced his partner that his son doesn’t need glasses.

So now, he’s wondering if it would be a good idea to get an eye doctor involved.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for booking my son an eye exam just to settle an argument. I (40M) have booked my son (less than 10) a meeting with an eye doctor. It was to settle an argument. For some context, my mother-in-law was once an eye nurse. She worked in the industry for ages.

This man’s mother-in-law thinks she’s always right.

For everyone else other than family, her opinion would be valid. However, she is also stubborn and a liar. She’s one of those people who is never “wrong.” You can come at her with facts and she will just say: “Oh, well, if it was me… blah blah blah.”

His son’s school recommended that he get his eyes tested.

At school, my son did an eye exam. They sent him home with a slip. It said we should get his eyes checked, so off to the mall eye place I go and get his eyes tested.

He got his son a pair of glasses.

They came back with a -1.6. They did multiple tests, drops, scans etc. A few weeks later and boom! He has glasses.

His MIL and his partner have been lax with his son’s glasses.

Fast forward a few more weeks. Whenever the MIL takes the kids, she sneakily ensures my son doesn’t have his glasses. She has even said on a few occasions, “Oh, you don’t need those.” What makes it worse is it bleeds over to my partner. She has started getting “relaxed” with my son’s glasses. On occasions, she has taken him out some mornings without his glasses.

He has his theories on why.

I can’t help but shake the feeling that the MIL and, on some level, my partner are hurt because I just acted and got him glasses. My other son also has had glasses and has worn them for ages, so as soon as the other son’s diagnosis came in, I just acted as if it was no big deal.

He wants an eye doctor to settle this.

So here, I find myself at the position that I want to sit down with my partner. We would talk to an independent eye doctor so we can get their view about this whole “glasses on, glasses off” thing and if it is hurting his eyes or not. Thoughts?

He got his son’s eyes checked and got him glasses. How is that a bad thing?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You’re in charge of your son, says this person.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

An optometrist gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some arguments are best settled by doctors and experts.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.