His Mom Asked Him To Move His Son’s Birthday Party So She Could Attend, But He Refused Because No Other Date Works For Him And His Wife

It would be great to have the whole family at your child’s birthday, but that’s not always possible.

What would you do if a grandparent asked you to reschedule your child’s birthday party so they could attend? Would you reschedule it, or would you stick to the original party date?

This man shares that his mom will be working on the date of his son’s birthday party.

She wants him to reschedule the party, but he doesn’t want to.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not moving my son’s birthday party so my mom can attend? My son’s 2nd birthday is in June. My wife (30F) and I (30M) have been planning it out for quite some time now. His birthday falls on a Saturday which is a perfect day for the party.

This man told his mom about the party.

I told my mom (59F) about it last month, but she told me she was working that day. She asked if we could move the party to another day. She owns her own company as a wedding/event DJ, so she doesn’t have the option of PTO or switching shifts with someone. And summer is the peak wedding season for her.

His wife is already set for the date.

My wife is using her summer vacation the week before the party. It’s to get everything sorted for the party and spend time with our son before his big day. She had to submit her summer vacation week back in January, so requesting a different week off at this point is a no go.

He was not sure why his mom booked an event on the same date.

My mom booked the wedding she’s DJing for on his birthday. I’m not sure if she forgot about his birthday or just decided to work that day anyways. Either way, it’s pretty upsetting that now she expects us to move it.

No other date works for the couple, so he said no.

No other weekend is going to work for us. Even moving it to the following Sunday won’t work because my wife goes back to work that night.

His mom started gaslighting him.

Now my mom is gaslighting me. She’s saying, “That’ll really hurt my feelings if you don’t move his party.” She also said, “Good to know his grandma can’t be there.”

He doesn’t know what to do.

I’ve had a tumultuous relationship with her in the past. I would love for her to be there but not at the expense of moving it to another weekend that’s not on his birthday. AITA?

