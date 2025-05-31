His Name And Personal Information Were In A Viral TikTok That Caused Harassment, So He Contacted Police

It’s upsetting when your privacy is violated, but it doesn’t necessarily have an impact on your life otherwise.

AITA for getting the police involved after someone recorded our phone call and posted it on TikTok?

I am 16 and recently had a phone call with someone I know. Unbeknownst to me, she was in a car with other people and was recording the entire call without telling me. Later, someone in the car posted the recording on TikTok, where it went viral — 2.1 million views.

It’s causing a lot of problems.

In the video, my name and phone number were clearly audible. I’ve since been getting harassing calls and texts from random people and it’s caused me a ton of stress and anxiety. When I found out, I contacted law enforcement. The officer I spoke with said it may violate Penal Code 632 (illegal recording), 653.2 (cyber harassment / doxxing), and 653m (harassing communications). I didn’t make threats or go online blasting anyone. I just filed a police report. The D.A. might press charges and I might sue since I need to change all my contact info now. Now, some people are saying I “overreacted” or am a “snitch” and should’ve handled it privately.

Unfortunately, people don’t see it from his perspective.

A few mutuals are defending the girl who recorded the call, saying I’m trying to ruin her life or get her arrested.

One person asked, “Why would you call the police over a TikTok trend? That’s just stupid and immature” From my point of view, my privacy was violated, my number was exposed, and now I’m getting flooded with random contacts and mental distress because of it. But now I’m wondering… Did I go too far? She’s 17 and goes to my school and I’m started to get hate from my peers even though I was doxxed. AITA for getting law enforcement involved over a viral TikTok that exposed my phone call and phone number?

