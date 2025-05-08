His Stay-At-Home Wife Complains That He Doesn’t Do Enough Around The House, But When He Got A Job Where He Could Work From Home, He Found Out How Little His Wife Actually Does

Marriages are hard work.

This man has been working long hours while his wife takes care of the kids at home.

She complained that he doesn’t do enough around the house, but he later discovered what exactly she does all day while the kids are at school.

So now, he’s thinking about filing for divorce.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for filing for divorce My wife and I have been married for 10 years, and we have a couple of kids. For years, I worked outside the home 50+ hours a week. I married into a situation where there was a lot of debt I didn’t know about, so I was working to pay that off.

This man works while his wife stays at home to take care of the kids.

My wife worked at the start of our marriage but stopped when the kids came. For years, the responsibility was that I work and provide. She takes care of the home. I would help out when coming home.

But there were problems with this setup.

I would come home everyday to an untidy home and uncooked dinners. I was made to feel like I wasn’t doing enough and that she was too busy to get things done. We went to counseling, and I made a commitment to be better.

Then, he discovered something.

Then about a year ago, I got a job where I could work remotely. I quickly discovered that my wife had been shoveling me off to work. She get the kids to school and then go back to bed until the kids got home from school.

She was spending the whole day sleeping.

All of her busy time was spent sleeping. But she’s been complaining about me, saying I’m not doing enough around the house when I get home. AITA?

His wife sounds really lazy.

To be fair, sleeping all day does make you tired.

