His Wife Was At The Gas Station When A Driver Came In So Quickly That She Almost Knocked His Wife’s Door Off The Car, So His Wife Didn’t Say Anything When The Driver Left The Gas Pump Attached And Tried To Drive Off

Some people are really, really nice and go out of their way to help anyone, including strangers.

But these people also have their limits.

When they encounter someone extremely rude and inconsiderate, their revenge is to stay quiet and let the universe get revenge for them.

In this story, one man describes a situation his wife encountered at the gas station.

Instead of helping, she stayed out of it and savored the consequences.

Let’s read the whole story.

Don’t Give My Wife the Sink Eye This is my wife’s petty revenge. Yesterday she was at a Shell station parked at a pump about to get out of her SUV to get gas. Her door was about half-way open when some Karen whipped into the parking lot and nearly took her door off. She then glared at my wife with what she described as the “stink eye” like it was her fault.

Karen seemed to be in a rush.

The Karen then pulls up to the pump, opens her gas cap, puts the nozzle in her tank, and fills up. Then she runs inside for a minute to pay or maybe pick up some snacks, who knows. It is obvious to my wife that this Karen is in a crazy hurry. The Karen then comes back out to her car and hops into the drivers seat forgetting that she left the gas pump nozzle in her vehicle.

His wife is a very kind person.

My wife is a super polite person and usually goes out of her way to help people. If you drop $20 on the ground, she would be the first person to pick it up, tap you on the shoulder, and hand it back to you. So, in this situation she would normally flag down the driver and let them know that the gas pump nozzle was still attached to their car, but not today. On this occasion, pettiness got the best of her. I think you know where this is going…

His wife just watched it happen.

The Karen stepped on the accelerator with the pump nozzle still in her car. SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEECH!!! She did some serious damage to her vehicle and possibly the gas pump. Then my wife smiled as she got into her SUV and drove off (first double-checking to make sure the gas pump nozzle was not still attached).

That doesn’t really even seem like revenge.

Revenge would be actually doing something to get back at someone.

In this case, the Karen messed up and paid the consequences all on her own.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Karen might’ve ended up paying a big fine.

It can be really expensive to fix the hose if you drive away.

Seriously, this isn’t going to be cheap.

This person assumed there would be a different type of revenge.

Yes, let karma take over.

Sometimes being in a rush is a big problem.

Let karma do her thing.

