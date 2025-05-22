Homeowner Asked The Mail Carrier To Not Walk Through Their Yard, But When He Pushed Back, It Left The Homeowner Wondering If They Overreacted

Personal boundaries matters, especially when it comes to your own home.

So when a new mail carrier began casually cutting through one homeowner’s yard without asking, they decided to speak up — only to be met with unexpected pushback.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for telling my mailcarrier i dont want them walking thru my side yard? I recently got a new mail carrier in my neighborhood, and noticed he was walking through my side yard, then through my gate to get to my front door where the mailbox is.

They explain the setup of their home.

I live on a corner lot where the front corner has a privacy fence, but it is not an enclosed fence, so from my side yard you could just be in the fenced area — but from the front, you would have to go through a gate.

They gave the carrier the benefit of the doubt at first.

The first time I noticed, I didn’t say anything. I figured he thought our side door was our front door, or where we had the mailbox at least, and I didn’t think he would walk through again.

But then they decided to speak up.

I saw him walk through three or four more times before I stopped him and asked him to not walk through our yard. There’s a step he’d have to go up and I have kids, so it’s often a mess, and I don’t want anything happening from a liability perspective.

The mail carrier had his own reasons for cutting through the yard.

He gave me a little resistance, saying he needed to cut his delivery time down and this was a lot faster than going around the corner.

Now they’re questioning whether they made the right choice.

He made me feel kinda crazy for asking him not to walk through my yard. So AITA?

Is this homeowner being too firm, or are they simply standing their ground?

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

