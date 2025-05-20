Horrible Parents Wanted Their Daughter To Name Their Granddaughter A Traditional Family Name, But The Daughter Can’t Stand The Name

Some families can have the most insane traditions, and it is unreal how they expect future generations to continue with these traditions.

For example, some families have a tradition where you name members of the family the same name. If you had this tradition in your family, would you keep it going, or would you want to pick a different name for your child?

This womanl’s family tradition sparked a huge fight between them.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for “breaking the family tradition” and not following my family’s naming conventions? Hi! So I’m a 31 year old woman and my husband Dan (not real name) is 33. We’ve been married for two years and a little over a month ago I gave birth to our daughter, Erin (also not real name.

They all complied with the tradition!

But anyways my mom’s side of the family has this tradition with first born daughters that they all have to be named after my great-great-grandmother, Grace-Ann. I don’t really have a problem with the name, in fact it’s actually my name but I just don’t think it fits me and didn’t want it for my daughter. My mom’s name is Grace-Ann, my grandmas name was Grace-Ann, AND my great-grandmas name was Grace-Ann.

She knew she didn’t want this name for her daughter!

Rewinding a bit, basically the whole pregnancy my whole moms side of the family kept making jokes (that didn’t really feel like jokes) about me HAVING to name my child Grace-Ann if it was a girl. My husband and I wanted to be surprised by the gender when I gave birth, for some context. I would just chuckle a bit to keep the peace but I already knew I wouldn’t want to name her that. It’s just really old fashioned in my opinion and I wanted my daughter to be unique and not just another Grace-Ann. I’ve always gone by Annie, much to the dismay of my family, for that same reason.

This is where it gets bad!

Back to the present, I was scheduled for a c-section so we went to the hospital on the scheduled day and eventually when my daughter was born and I was all stitched up, I wanted to wait at least a day for anyone but me or my husband to visit just because I was really anxious about Erin getting sick or something (I’m just a paranoid person lol.) So the next day my mom and dad came to visit and as soon as they held her the began saying stuff like “hello little Grace-Ann” “you’re so beautiful Grace-Ann” and I figured it was a good a time as any to break the news I had chosen a different name.

UH OH!

As soon as I said that her name was Erin all the color drained from my mother’s face and my dad looked like I sprung another head out of my shoulder. Then they became so angry and started berating me about “how could you do this to the family” the first born girl of the generation is supposed to be a Grace-Ann” and stuff like that. I tried to explain to them that I didn’t want the name for my daughter. I also said that the next girl born among my cousins or if my little sister had a daughter they could name her Grace-Ann but that only seemed to make them angrier.

That’s INSANE!

They handed Erin back to me and said they needed to “take a lap” but the lap must’ve been to Timbuktu and back because they came back an hour later and it looked like my mom had been crying. She started trying to convince me to change her name and my dad just stood in the corner looking disappointed. I didn’t back down because even though it was a family tradition I’m my own person and in the end it’s my and my husband decision what we get to name our daughter.

They were being extremely unreasonable!

My parents started to raise their voices, causing Erin to get upset and at that point Dan stepped in and asked them to leave. I kept getting texts from my parents ranging from begging to yelling to even vaguely threatening to cut me off from the family if I didn’t change Erin’s name. I turned my phone off for the night because , hello I had just given BIRTH!!! In the morning I turned my phone back on to even more texts from my parents, as well as angry texts from my aunt, both my uncles and a couple of my cousins. As much as that hurt, some of my family texted to say they supported my decision which did make me feel better.

They just weren’t giving her a chance!

Being a new mom is really stressing me out and my parents have barely even spoken to me except for a couple of dry texts asking how “the baby” was doing because they’ve never used her real name. I still get the occasional supportive text from some family members and I’ve grown closer with them because of that but I’ve also gotten some pretty nasty ones from other family members that have really gotten to me.

She just wants things to get better…

I know I’m not going to back down about keeping my daughter’s name the same, but I just want to know how to fix my relationship with my family and make them understand my point of view. Please help!!!

GOODNESS! That’s so exhausting!

Why is the family still expecting her to go ahead with such an old tradition?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows there’s nothing to feel bad about!

This user thinks she needs to stand her ground against her family!

That’s right! This user knows that the baby’s name is the parent’s decision!

Makes sense! This user wants to know why the dad is getting so worked up.

This user regrets naming her kids after family names and suggests this new mom does what she likes.

Her parents need to be more understanding.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.