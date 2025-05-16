Hospital Patient Issues Warning About Nail Biting After She Need Minor Surgery To Wipe Out The Bacteria

Coping mechanisms often seem like a harmless way to relieve stress. TikToker @breezzyy.yy learned the hard way that this isn’t always the case.

“I got a small cut on my finger from picking at my cuticle,” she says.

“Bacteria got in and caused my fingers to swell,” she adds. “So they did a minor surgery to wash out the bacteria.”

In her video she shows her heavily bandaged hand while she lies in her hospital bed.

Her story has a happy ending, fortunately: “I have all my fingers.”

This video is “Your sign to stop biting your nails.”

Anxiety is epidemic among young women and shows know sign of tapering off.

This video is a good wake up call in some ways because mental health and physical health affect each other.

But it doesn’t remove the need to address the underlying cause of anxiety.

She doesn’t say if she was given a referral to a psychiatrist about her extreme nail biting.

Watch the full clip.

@breezzyy.yy 1. I had a small cut on my finger from picking at my cuticle 2. Bacteria got in and caused my finger to swell so they did a minor surgery to wash out the bacteria 3. I have all my fingers #fyp #baddiedown ♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

Here is what people are saying.

Ouch! That would be a motivator.

Trichotillomania is when you pull your hair out to relieve anxiety. It must be so hard.

I hope this person has a good support system and a therapist.

(Rolls eyes)

This was a common comment on this video. They have my sympathy.

It might be easier said than done, but still an important message.

Take heed, nail-biters.

