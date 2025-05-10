Husband Gave His Daughter The Master Bedroom Without Talking It Through With His Wife, So His Wife Feels Like She Came Second In Her Own Home

It’s said time and time again that marriage is a team sport, but some people prefer to go it solo.

When one husband decided to give the biggest bedroom to his daughter without consulting his pregnant wife about it first, his wife felt more sidelined than settled.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for letting my daughter take the master bedroom? I recently married Hannah and she is pregnant with our baby boy. I have a daughter from a previous marriage. I bought a new house just before we got married. It has 2 bedrooms downstairs and 1 master bedroom upstairs.

When it came to the sleeping arrangements, he had a very specific idea of how he wanted things to go.

I let my daughter take the master bedroom because I think our room should be next to our sons room in case he woke up during the night and my daughter should be away from the noise to get enough sleep.

Hannah is upset now and thinks I’m an AH for giving the master bedroom to my daughter. AITA?

This definitely seems like the type of conversation his wife would want to be a part of.

What did Reddit think?

Marriage is about taking your partner into consideration with every decision you make.

Not wanting to grow or change makes this husband even more of an AH in the eyes of this commenter.

It sounds like there are some major control issues at play here.

It’s not the decision itself that made him the AH, it’s the lack of consideration for everyone else’s feelings.

A home is much more harmonious when everyone’s voice is heard.

