Husband Learns His Wife Had Dinner With Her Ex Twenty Years Ago, And He Can’t Stop Thinking About It

They’ve been married for nearly two decades, built a life and raised three kids together—but a newly uncovered detail from the early dating days has him spiraling.

Back then, she said they were exclusive.

But she also went to dinner with an ex who had cheated on her… just to “see if he’d changed.”

Now he’s wondering if it’s even fair to be upset.

AITAH for being mad about something that happened while my wife and I were dating? Long story short – I’ve been married for almost twenty years, and we have 3 kids. But I recently found out that while we were dating my wife (then girlfriend) went to dinner with a few friends that included an ex boyfriend.

Yes, let’s harp on what happened two decades ago.

She attended with the intent of finding out if the ex had matured any since their relationship (he cheated on her a few times) and when she found out he hadn’t, she moved on. At the time, we had been dating for a few months, and, at her prompting, considers ourselves exclusive.

Oh dear.

This was a long time ago. AITAH that finding this out is really bothering me?

Honestly, no one is on this guy’s side.

This person has a lot of questions.

This one spells it out pretty clearly.

This person is making jokes (and sense).

A harmless dinner from the past just served up a fresh batch of trust issues.

He really needs to let it go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.