‘I was taxed $150,000 right off the rip.’ – Lottery Winner Talked About How Much She Had To Pay In Taxes After She Won

It’s sad, but true…

If you win the lottery, you’re gonna pay a ton of money in taxes.

It’s just the way it is!

This woman found out all about it and talked about her experience on TikTok.

She told viewers, “This video is for people who enjoy gambling or playing the lottery, scratch-offs, MegaMillions, Powerball, whatever it may be.”

She explained, “I hit $500,000 on a $10 scratch-off two years ago and wasn’t aware that if you win the lottery, they tax you right then and there. So I was taxed $150,000 right off the rip. And then, once tax time came around, I owed another $30,000.”

The TikTokker added, “Unbeknownst to me, I had no idea that you could claim losses of the lottery tickets that you lose. So say you buy a scratch-off and you lose, you could claim that on your taxes as a loss.”

Here’s the video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One person is over it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

You always have to read the fine print…

About everything!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.