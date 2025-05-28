‘If you ain’t got time to get your car worked on, don’t come to the shop.’ – A Mechanic Talked About Impatient Customers He Has to Deal With

Unless you’re going to a place like Jiffy Lube, the reality is that you’re probably gonna have to wait a while for your car to get serviced, even for something relatively simple like an oil change.

But, in today’s short-attention span world, people have no patience!

A mechanic named Billy posted a video on TikTok and shared his thoughts about customers.

Billy didn’t hold back in his viral video and he said that customers need to realize that their cars can’t always be serviced in a hurry.

He added that people who don’t have time to wait shouldn’t bother bringing their cars into his shop.

He said, “I’m gonna say this one time. If you ain’t got time to get your car worked on, don’t come to the shop. When you walk in the door and say, ‘Hey, I need to be somewhere,’ then go there.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Hey, these things take time…

