Kitchen Manager Shows Up To Work With His Baby Strapped To Him, But When A Line Cook Asks Him To Remove The Baby From There Due To Safety Hazards, Everyone Turns Against Him

Some situations make you feel like the only sane person left on the planet.

In this man’s case, he was left wondering why everyone turned against him when he pointed out having a baby in the kitchen wasn’t safe.

Could he possibly be in the wrong for not allowing that?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for asking that a baby/infant be removed from cook line and kitchen in a commercial kitchen during operational hours? A couple of weeks ago, my Kitchen manager turned up for work with his baby/infant. He proceeded to enter the kitchen in civilian clothing (as it was a nice day; shorts, T-shirt and trainers) with the child strapped to his front. He then jumps on the cook line and attempts to cook and prepare food, baby still attached.

Like it’s a normal thing to do. Maybe in his house?

He took up position between the head chef and another team member who were cooking at the time, surrounded by appliances front and back that were all on (grills, fryers, and hot hold bain marie).

Jesus.

I was clearing the cook line from the previous service. After he nearly fell backwards over a bin and myself, I let out a slight outburst of my dissatisfaction with the situation and concern for the safety of the child.

But he was the only one.

Everyone looked at me as if I were an idiot.

I stepped off the cook line and out of the kitchen to calm down. On my return I then discover (by nearly knocking the child over with a prep trolley) that the KM had detached the child from himself.

Now it was even worse.

He put the kid in the biggest high chair we have in the restaurant, and placed said chair and kid at the end of the cook line obscuring the gangway (which also serves as the main fire escape route), under the equipment kill switches.

He was rightfully angry.

I was about to explode with rage at this point, so I pleaded, albeit slightly angrily, if the child could be removed from the kitchen. Again I was met with stares as if I was being an idiot and an *******. Almost all of my co workers have sided with the KM/father of the child and I am now an outcast in my workplace… AITA?

Apparently, he was the only actual adult in that kitchen.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this.

He was absolutely right to point out how dangerous that was.

Hopefully, the kitchen manager will be scolded for this.

