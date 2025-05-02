Liquor Store Customer Is Surprised To Discover What Kind Of Drink Outsells Both Wine And Beer

For a long time, beer was the undisputed king of adult beverages in the country.

There have been flirtations with cocktails and wine is of course a massive industry.

But all of those options may need to move aside for a new kind of grown-up refreshment.

So-called “garden space beverages” are a euphemism for beverages that contain the chemical THC, and apparently, they are swiftly gaining in popularity.

Recently, TikTok user @jessmcnulty posted a video explaining about how, on a recent trip to Total Wine & More, she discovered that not only were these types of drinks available, but they were supposedly extremely popular as well.

McNulty said an associate at the store told her that the category is selling so well that Total Wine is “investing” in these companies.

“I met their department manager of the garden section. She told me that Total Wine has purchased a bunch of brands,” McNulty claimed. “They are investing in the garden space.”

“The second thing she told me is that the bottle of Nowadays is the best selling bottle in their building. More than wine and beer.”

Nowadays is one of the “garden space” beverage brands in question.

In the comments, people concur that its a rising segment of the adult beverage business. There are going to be many more brands entering this space soon.

And their popularity cannot be denied. One person reports finding a whole aisle devoted to “garden” beverages in their local store.

And this North Carolina shopper says they are huge sellers in her area as well.

Check out the video.

Still, not everyone has access to these types of drinks. It depends on the laws of the state where you live.

And they are not cheap. The Nowadays bottle that McNulty mentions retails for around $70.

These beverages may not be for everyone, but they are gaining new fans.

You never know what’s going to take off next!

