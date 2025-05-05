Loan Officer Is Told To Make Cold Calls, But The Employee Finds A Way To Make Sure All The Calls Go Straight To Voicemail

Wouldn’t you hate it if you had a customer service job that turned into a sales job?

You want me to make some cold calls? Sure I’ll call some people. I have worked in customer service for 8 years, but my best malicious compliance stories come from my time as a retail banker. I worked as a loan officer for the last half of my 5-year tenure in banking. It was a fairly easy job as my bank was more concerned about good customer relationships than hard numbers, and then COVID hit and our deposits went down, which translates into less revenue.

For those curious many customers decided it was a good idea to withdraw cash since they believed that the banks would shut down because of the pandemic. Because of a financially difficult 2020, management decided to make 2021 a bit more numbers-focused. For me, that translated into cold calls. Even though we had been relationship-based before, we did have to make sales, but never cold calls.

My method was to suggest products at the customer’s behest, but never just try to sell them something to make a quota. When I found out that I would need to make cold sales calls I stalled as long as I could. There really wasn’t any accountability for me making the calls outside of my manager asking if I had done them and filling out a spreadsheet with who I had called. It was with these guidelines that I decided to maliciously comply.

Management asked me to make calls, but they never said anything about having to actually talk with anyone. So I found a free service called Slydial which will send you straight to someone’s voicemail when you call them. I made as many phone calls as I needed to and they all went straight to voicemail. I filled out the spreadsheet and could truthfully say that I had made the calls.

The calls were never brought up as part of my review, and I never mentioned my compliance with anyone at the company. Eventually, I left the job, in part due to the emphasis on sales. I have a much better work-from-home job now.

