Maid of Honor Invites Her Estranged Mom To The Wedding Behind The Bride’s Back, So She Kicks Her Out Of The Wedding Entirely

She went no contact with her emotionally abusive mother at 18.

Her fiancé respected that. Her future sister-in-law?

Not so much.

Despite knowing the pain involved, she secretly invited the one person the bride explicitly banned.

Apparently “respecting boundaries” wasn’t on the registry.

Check it out.

AITAH for kicking my fiance’s sister out of my wedding? I (32f) have never had a good relationship with my mother. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to me when I was a kid. She’s a very mean person that when I left for college at 18 I went no contact with her. It was best for me to distance myself from her and it worked for me. When I met my fiance John (30) five years ago he knew all about my relationship with my mom and that I was no contact with her. He always respected my boundaries and never pushed for me to have a relationship with her, even when I was pregnant with our daughter (2). When I got engaged I made his sister Stacy my maid of honor because we have a very close relationship. Or thought I thought.

Uh oh…

Last Sunday I was going over the guest list with her and coming up with the seating chart for the reception. I never said anything about where my mother would be sitting because she wasn’t invited and I think that caught her off guard because she asked where my mother would be sitting. I told her that my mother wasn’t invited because we don’t talk and I really don’t want her at the wedding. She got quiet but didn’t argue with me and we moved on from there. A few days passed and I got a call from a number I didn’t know. I didn’t answer and hung up but the number called again so I answered. My heart dropped when I heard my mother’s voice. She was crying through the phone asking me why she did know that I was getting married and I was honest with her.

Oh. My. Gosh.

I told her that I she didn’t need to know because of how she treated me all throughout my childhood. I had to go to therapy to undo the damage she did to me and I’m still not completely healed from it. I made a choice going no contact with her and I would like to keep it that way. She told me that it was unfair that I was holding what she did years ago against her and she hopes that we could talk when she comes down for the wedding. I told her that wasn’t necessary because she wasn’t invited. She started crying, asking me why I sent her an invitation to the wedding if I didn’t actually want her there. I told her that I didn’t so I don’t know how she got one but it wasn’t from me. She said nothing else and hung up the phone.

We have one guess…

When John got home with Stacy I asked him why he sent an invitation to my mother when I told him that I didn’t want her there. He was confused and said that he didn’t but I told him that someone did because she has one. That’s when Stacy steps in and tells me that she was the one that sent out the invitation because she thought that if I saw her at my wedding I would realize how important it was to have my mother there for me. Now Stacy knows what I have been through with my mom and why I didn’t want her at my wedding. She knows that my relationship with her is not good and her going behind my back to invite someone to my wedding that I don’t get along with felt like a huge act of betrayal.

Wow.

I snapped at her and kicked her out of the wedding party because I refused to have someone there who didn’t respect my boundaries and invited people I didn’t like without my permission. She immediately started crying to John, telling him that I couldn’t do this and to stop me from kicking her out of the wedding. He was quick to take my side and completely banned her from the wedding. She was fuming mad and left without saying a word. I got calls all Thursday and Friday from John’s family telling me that I was the asshole for making John ban his sister from the wedding. His mom actually told me that what she did wasn’t even that big of a deal and I needed to stop acting like a petty baby over something that happened to me years ago.

ExCUSE me?

I told her if she felt that way she didn’t have come to the wedding either before hanging up on her. T his whole thing has divided the family and it’s making me feel guilty but John has reassured me that I did nothing wrong and had nothing to feel guilty about. I want to believe him but I can’t help but feel like I might have overrated a bit. So AITA here?

Let’s be real: if you invite someone’s trauma to their wedding, don’t act shocked when you get disinvited too.

Reddit went ballistic.

This person says she is for sure NTA.

This person says SIL went completely out of line and deserves what she got.

And this person says to take it a step further and block EVERYONE on that side.

This wasn’t a misunderstanding—it was a deliberate violation of trust.

The bride didn’t ruin the wedding vibe; her MOH did when she decided she knew better.

And now the bride’s the “petty baby” for protecting her peace?

Crossing boundaries is bad—doing it in chiffon and calling it love?

Even worse.

