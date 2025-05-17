He Didn’t Let A Speeding Car Merge, And The Other Driver Was Furious When He Ended Up On The Shoulder

Properly merging into a lane is an ability not many drivers have mastered.

If a driver tries to merge in front of you, do you let them, or do you block them so they can’t merge?

This man saw a speeding car that attempted to merge in front of his truck.

What happened next? Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not letting someone merge? I was driving home from work yesterday. It was pretty much stop and go traffic. I’m in the right lane, next to a merge lane. There’s nowhere to get over on the left.

This man noticed a speeding car.

I let a car with its blinker on merge in front of me and then kept close to continue. I could see a guy in a Silverado flying down the merge lane. It went all the way to the end where I am now at.

The car driver flipped him off.

He starts trying to get over into the tiny space between me and the car in front of me. I didn’t let him. So, the car driver blasted its horn and flipped me off.

He never gave the other driver a chance to get in.

He had a quarter mile of merge lane to slow down and put his blinker on to get in. He ends up on the shoulder blaring his horn at me. He was flipping me off, but I never gave him any room. I also drive a truck for context. AITA?

That other driver sounds really rude and entitled.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another point from this user.

This person admits letting people in.

And finally, this user shares their honest opinion.

Some drivers are just too arrogant on the road.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.