Man Incorrectly Guesses Girlfriend’s Weight After Her Past ‘Joke’ Hinted At A Heavier Number, And Now She’s Mad At Him

We all have our insecurities. And sometimes it’s hard to not project them onto others.

Read how one Redditor questions his etiquette after incorrectly guessing his girlfriend’s weight and hurting her feelings.

See the story below for all the details.

AITA for mistaking my girlfriends weight accidentally So I (21m) was driving with my girlfriend (20f) earlier tonight, and we were talking about ideal protein intake based on your body weight (about 1.5 grams for kilogram of body weight). She was saying how that would mean she needed like 150 grams per day, which by my mediocre on-the-spot math at the time meant that she was about 250 pounds, which I didn’t believe for a second.

My girlfriend is about 5’7” and looks to be a completely normal weight.

But, he also recalled a past conversation based on weight.

That being said, I remembered a few months ago, that my girlfriend say that she stepped on the scale and told me that her weight in pounds started with a 2, which again, I didn’t believe, as I assumed she was around the same weight as me, if not maybe a bit heavier (I’m 5’4 150lbs and she’s a bit taller than me, so I figured it was around 160-170 for her at most). But she seemed pretty adamant that she was over 200 pounds, so I believed her, even though it didn’t seem to add up to me.

So, when the girlfriend commented on her weight — the boyfriend replied back.

Flash forward back to tonight. When she said she was 250 pounds, which I knew was an over exaggeration, I said, “you’re obviously not 250 pounds, at most you’re like 190 (which again, I didn’t really believe, but I was going off the number she’d given me a few months ago, minus a few pounds, as I think she has lost a little weight since then). What you need to know about my girlfriend is that she is VERY self conscious about her weight.

Her reaction wasn’t great, to say the least…

Even though I think she has an incredibly attractive body, she always says how she’s “huge” and sometimes refuses to eat meals because of her fear of being overweight (I wouldn’t say she has an eating disorder, but she definitely does not have a healthy attitude towards her body and eating). When I said that guess of 190, she got incredibly upset at me and started crying and asking for me to bring her home, and said that she couldn’t believe that I thought she was that heavy. I apologized and told her I was only going off the number she had given me a few months before, which she said had been a joke (from my recollection there was nothing about her tone at that time that suggested it was a joke, even if I didn’t fully believe her).

The boyfriend tried to explain his reasoning.

I apologized again and told her that I didn’t really think she looked 190, and that I when she told me she was over 200, I didn’t really believe it but went along with it because: a) I’ll be honest, I’m not that confident in myself when guessing peoples weight, and b) it is incredibly hard to know when my girlfriend is joking.

But, she had a remark to that.

She rebuffed me and said that I should be good at guessing weights as I used to work at a gym. And she said that “it’s no wonder [I] got fired” (for the record, I wasn’t fired, I just got my shifts cut down for reasons out of my control). I reassured her that she looks beautiful and doesn’t look overweight at all, and she seems to have calmed down now that we’ve gotten home. Still I just want to make sure that I wasn’t being a complete jerk to her, because I care a lot about her and try my best to support and reassure her about her body.

