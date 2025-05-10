Man Parked His Truck In Front Of His House, But The New Neighbor Asked Him To Move It Because “They Have 6 Cars” And There’s Not Enough Space

It is an unwritten rule that you can only park on the street in front of your home.

Would you be annoyed if a neighbor parked in front of your house?

This man narrates that there was a new neighbor who moved onto their block. They have a total of 6 vehicles, and they parked one of them in front of his house.

He was not happy about that and decided to do something about it.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for blocking my neighbor from parking his car in front of my house? I’ve lived in my home since it was constructed 15 years ago. There are 12 houses on our street, with 6 houses on each side of the street. All the houses have 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2 car garages. My house is the 3rd from the corner of a public road.

This man shares the unwritten rule in their neighborhood.

There is an unwritten rule on our street. If you need to park on the street, you park in front of your house and not someone else’s. If you have a get together or have workers coming over, no one minds if you park in front of their house as long as you’re not making a habit of it.

A new neighbor moved in, with 6 vehicles total.

The house 2 doors down from me is sold. This is on the corner with the public road (there’s no parking on the road). New people move in. 6 adults to be exact, living in a 3-bedroom home. They each have their own vehicle.

One of their cars was parked in front of his house.

I wake up the next morning to put the trash out, and there’s a car parked in front of my house. Their 3 other cars are parked on the street: 1 in front of my next-door neighbor (the house between me and the new neighbor’s home). And 1 in front of each of the 2 houses on the opposite side of the street.

3 days passed, and it was still there.

I’m a bit annoyed, but brush it off expecting it will be moved soon. It wasn’t moved for 3 days. Apparently, the new people have the garage packed, so they park 2 cars in the driveway, and 4 on the street.

He decided to park his truck in front of his house.

I keep my Corvette in the garage, but I keep my old beat up 1985 F-150 in the driveway along with my wife’s car. After the car moved, I parked my truck on the street in front of my house.

The neighbor asked if they could park there instead.

Later that evening, someone rings my doorbell. The guy asks if I can move my truck into my driveway so he can park in front of my house. I tell him I can, but I’m not going to. He says they have 6 cars, and not enough room to park on their property.

He shut them down!

I tell him this: It sounds like they bought a property that’s too small for their needs. I then shut the door. AITA?

Considering he doesn’t actually need to use the street parking in front of his house, I’m not sure why he’s so bothered by someone parking there.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

It’s a bit cheeky, says this person.

This person shares their personal opinion.

Here’s another take on it.

This user shares a similar experience.

Finally, this person thinks they are super entitled.

Just because you have lots of vehicles doesn’t mean you can take your neighbor’s parking spaces.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.