Scooter Owner Received A Rude Note Despite Parking His Vehicle In A Proper Spot, So He Made Sure The Real Offenders Were Punished

Parking in San Francisco can be a challenge.

This man was visiting his girlfriend late at night and chose to bring his scooter instead of a car.

He parked his vehicle in a legal spot, but found an angry note when he returned.

So, he got curious and did a little digging into the parking laws.

Check out the full story below for more details.

Leave a nasty note on my legally-parked scooter, get banned from parking in front of your garage Years ago, I was at my girlfriend’s house from about 10 to 2 a.m. We were playing board games. In San Francisco, it’s tough to find parking, so I rode my scooter to her place. I parked between two driveway cutouts on a curb that was approximately three feet wide. This is quite common, perfectly legal, and normally not a big deal.

This man parked his scooter between two cars.

To be clear, I was not blocking their garage, but I did park between two cars parked in front of their garage. I have been to her six-unit apartment building dozens of times, and I have seen their “No Parking” signs on the building between the three garage doors. These signs were in front of the curb area where I parked.

He found a note on the scooter seat.

I came out to my scooter. Both vehicles were still parked in the same position they were in when I arrived. I found a note on my seat.

He kept the note as a souvenir.

I loved the anger, sarcasm, rage, and entitlement, so of course I kept it.

It is now placed prominently on my refrigerator for all to read. I appreciate this guy’s effort and outrage, despite it being a petty note to leave. It kinda reminds me of something I might do, making sure I was in compliance with the law, however.

Here’s what’s written on it.

The note says: “I am wondering if you are illiterate or have a poor sense of spatial recognition, or if you don’t care if your bike is damaged when I have to pull out of the space since you have not left me enough room to do so safely, or you don’t care if you are cited or towed! Move your bike before you are sorry you ignored the NO PARKING sign. And don’t park here again! There are many other available spaces for you to park.”

He looked up the parking codes in San Francisco.

Next day at work, I looked up parking codes in San Francisco. Turns out, you cannot park in front of your garage if you live in a building with more than two units. And you can only install “No Parking” signs on a garage door. I called SF311 and reported the situation.

Now, the No Parking sign is gone, as well as the two cars parked in front of the garage.

The next time I went to visit her, the “No Parking” signs between the garages were removed, and I never saw a car parked in front of the garage doors again. I only felt bad for the other two people who can no longer park in front of their garages because of this Karen/Kevin.

Don’t complain about what other people are doing if you’re breaking the law yourself!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person plans to do the same.

Here’s a new version of this quote.

Well played, says this person.

Finally, this person is curious.

Some people write angry notes, while others rewrite the rules.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.