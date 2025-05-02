Man Refuses To Attend His Girlfriend’s Family Dinners After Constantly Getting Sick, But Now He’s Worried It’ll Ruin Their Relationship

There’s polite, and then there’s putting your health on the line to avoid awkward conversations.

So, what would you do if your partner’s family ignored basic hygiene and constantly showed up to gatherings while visibly sick?

Would you keep attending for your partner’s sake?

Or would you draw the line, even if it makes things uncomfortable after years together?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this same very awkward scenario.

Here’s how he handled it.

AITA for not wanted to see GF family with bad hygiene? I (29m) do not want to be around my GF’s (28F) extended family. They are nice people, but they get sick very often and have a habit of touching food with their hands when serving. The last few times I went, I got sick, because one of the members had a fever and still showed up. Last time, specifically, one of the older family members was recovering from a cold, and my girlfriend didn’t tell me. When I got there, he looked visibly sick.

Apparently, she forgot to tell him something.

She then asked, “How are you feeling?” This clued me in that she already knew he was sick. I couldn’t leave immediately; the room was small and crowded, and of course, I got sick. The grandparents who come are also very old, in their 90s. I do not want to show up anymore because I cannot afford to be sick for a week every time we hang out, and I think they are eventually going to off the grandparents. I don’t want to be the guy who says I’m never going to family gatherings, though, as it puts my girlfriend in a weird spot after we’ve been dating for 7 years. At this point, though, I’ve pretty much decided I’m not doing dinners with the extended family. AITA?

Yikes! Those gatherings sound like a nightmare.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks he should think twice about the relationship.

Here’s someone who had a similar experience.

As this person points out, there are many people like this.

Yet another person who would consider breaking up with her.

It sounds like every time he goes around them, it ends badly for him.

So, it’s best to avoid the situation altogether.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.