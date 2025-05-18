Man Refuses To Change His Eating Habits To Appease Girlfriend’s Cravings, And She’s Accusing Him Of Being Unsupportive

Some boundaries in relationships are about respect, but others cross into control.

What would you do if your partner demanded you change your eating habits, not for your health, but because they could not resist the temptation themselves?

Would you change your lifestyle for them?

Or would you stand your ground to protect your independence?

In today’s story, one man finds himself stuck between supporting his girlfriend and setting firm boundaries for his own freedom.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to regulate my food choices because by gf cant control herself? I, 30M, have been in a long-distance ( 150 km ) relationship with my gf , 32F, for almost 1.5 years. She has a lot of issues with respect to food habits, where she tends to go to extremes. One day she watches some health podcast on YouTube and demonises sugar, and another day, she craves cheesecake. Now I am not saying I have the best food habits, I eat junk from time to time, but I eat clean like 65 % of the time, and I am going to the gym 4 times a week, solid. I am a vegetarian, but she eats salmon and eggs, and I don’t have a problem with it. Now, the issue is that when I visit her or she visits me, she craves something sweet, so I want to make her happy and I buy her something.

As soon as she feels bad, it’s his fault.

She is extremely happy about it, and then after a few days, if she has a headache, she says that the inflammation is due to sugar. She has made up her mind that this is the reason, with no other backing, but I trust her to know her own body, and honestly, it is none of my business to lecture her on what to eat and what not to eat. She is a grown woman and can and should be able to handle herself. When I want to eat snacks, she is really angry about it, and says that I should not have anything around the house when she is visiting as she will be tempted to take it and eat it. I feel that this is too much and infringes on my boundaries. Her lack of self-control is NOT my problem.

He’s tired of her double standards.

Another thing is that she wants to go to bed at 9.00 pm because she feels great the next day, and I genuinely respect it. Sleep is super important, and I admire her for this. But this is on a whole new scale of obsession as she gets really angry if she goes to bed even 15 – 20 mins late, and we are having a call. This double standard on how I am treated badly, while she can go to bed late, if she is watching a movie, befuddles me. I put my feet down and said no, I will have what I want around the house. You don’t have to eat it, and you can control yourself from eating it. I will not force you to eat anything you dont want, but you cannot control what I eat and do. AITA?

Yikes! They need to find middle ground.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit say he should do.

