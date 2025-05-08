Man Refuses To Give His Sister Part Of His $100K Wedding Budget, And Now His Entire Family Is Calling Him Selfish

When family emergencies come up, it can be hard to know where to draw the line between helping and living your own life.

What would you do if you had big plans for your dream wedding, but your family expected you to sacrifice part of your budget to help a struggling sibling?

Would you feel pressured to help out?

Or would you stick to the original plan?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario and is unsure if he’s wrong for not wanting to help his sister.

Check it out.

AITA for not giving some of my wedding budget to my sister? My fiancée Sara and I are planning our wedding. We got engaged 2 weeks ago, so we are still not aware of how much it will cost, but we have a budget of about a bit over 100 K. Sara wants the best of everything and won’t settle for anything cheap. We also would like to go on a month-long honeymoon to France, Italy, Greece, and Portugal.d

His mom has other ideas on how to spend his money.

As I said, we are not aware of how expensive it will be, but we won’t be getting married for at least 2 years, so I can save more if needed. My family asked us about our plans and wasn’t happy to hear it. My mom called it wasteful and said we could use the money for something better. I asked, “Like what?” And she said, “like helping your sister.”

He tries to help his sister, but doesn’t view it as his responsibility.

My sister’s husband recently left her with 3 kids and won’t pay child support, so she is struggling, and I understand this, and I’m sorry she is going through this. I try to help her sometimes by taking the kids out for dinner or something like that, but apparently it’s not enough. I’ve already told Sara about her budget, and she is so excited to plan our dream wedding, so I don’t think it’s fair to tell her it’s no longer possible. AITA?

Yikes! This is a tough situation.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer him.

This person thinks it’s wrong to tell how much you’re spending.

Here’s someone else who thinks he’s wrong.

As this person points out, he could help his sister out a little.

According to this person, they should spend whatever they want and enjoy themselves.

Good point.

He should rethink his position.

Sure, he wants to have a lavish wedding, but helping his sister wouldn’t really take away from that.

