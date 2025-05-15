Man Scolded His Partner For Using A Dirty Sponge To Clean The Dogs’ Bowls, So Now She’s Upset And Called Him Patronizing

People have varying perceptions regarding hygiene.

AITA for raising my voice arguing with my partner for using the “dog accident” sponge in the kitchen sink My partner and I have two dogs. One’s still a puppy. We’ve got a designated sponge we use to clean up any pee/poop accidents. We keep it in a basket with the rest of the dog stuff.

Today, I saw my partner washing the dogs’ bowls in the kitchen sink using that sponge. It’s the one that we use to clean up their accidents. The sink had other stuff in it, too like plates, cutlery, etc. I got visibly upset because to me that’s just really unhygienic. It’s like cross-contaminating poop and pee bacteria in the food area.

She said it’s not a big deal because everything goes in the dishwasher afterwards. But I couldn’t get over how gross it felt to me. I kept asking why she thought that was okay. She said I was being patronising.

Now, she’s upset. And I don’t know if I can trust her decision when it comes to hygiene especially since I can’t see what other things she does. AITA for reacting the way I did?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

The poop sponge on the dishes? Now, that’s just vile.

