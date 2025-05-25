Man Wanted To Keep His Dignity Intact, So He Didn’t Want To Tell His Girlfriend That He’s Been Homeless For A Month Now

Homelessness is a huge problem plaguing many cities.

If you were homeless, would you try to keep it a secret from your loved ones, or would you tell them the truth even if you knew they couldn’t help you?

This man has been homeless for a month, but he doesn’t want to tell his girlfriend about his situation.

Should he tell her anyway?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for hiding that I’m homeless from my girlfriend? I’m 18M and I’m dating my girlfriend who just turned 20. I’ve been in foster care since I was 13. I lucked out when I was younger. I had some good homes, but the most recent one I had was really bad.

This young man has been sleeping at his workplace.

I’ve been homeless for a month now. It’s been exhausting hiding it from my girlfriend. One of the jobs is at a local martial arts gym in my city. I sneak back into it at night, because I have keys for lock up.

The owner knows he’s been sleeping there.

I am pretty sure the owner knows I’m sleeping here because there are cameras. He hasn’t said anything. Sometimes, he leaves me food, so I’m doing okay for being homeless.

He’s doing his best to find a place.

I’m saving up and I’m trying to find another job so I can make money faster and find a place to live. I’m staying out of trouble. I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t do drugs.

His girlfriend asked what was wrong.

My girlfriend lives in a university dorm with a roommate. She goes to a prestigious school that she worked really hard to get into. Tonight, she said I have “sad eyes.” And she asked me if something was wrong.

He didn’t tell his girlfriend about his homelessness.

I wanted to break down and tell her everything. Instead, I said I was sleepy. I hugged her. Then, I made a joke which distracted her and changed the topic.

He wanted to keep his dignity.

I know in a relationship, you’re supposed to be honest, but I guess I have pride or something. Growing up, there were so many times I felt like I had no dignity, so it’s really hard for me to let go of this “pride” or whatever you want to call it. It’s hard to explain.

She couldn’t help him, anyway.

Besides, she can’t really help me. It would just be adding to her stress. AITA for thinking I can find a place and get settled in? I think I can basically fix this problem and then tell her.

Honesty is important, but I understand why he doesn’t want to tell his girlfriend that he’s homeless.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s another insightful thought.

Keep your head up, says this person.

A thoughtful mom speaks up.

Finally, here’s some helpful advice.

There’s dignity in honesty.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.