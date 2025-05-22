Man Was Assisting A Customer Who Wanted To Exchange The Suitcase He Bought With Some Other Items, But The Customer Surprised Him With Something Sweet

Working in retail can be stressful, especially if your store is shutting down.

This man was instructed that they can no longer accept refunds; however, they can do exchanges.

When a customer came in and wanted to return his suitcase, what could have been a rude encounter, turned into a sweet memory.

Read the full story below and find out what happened.

We can no longer issue cash refunds, so this customer has a unique idea. Our store was liquidating to shut down, and we were in our final days. We were no longer giving refunds on goods that customers had simply changed their mind on. It was incredibly stressful.

A man came in to swap his suitcase for a few things.

Customers were being outright rude despite the fact that everyone they were dealing with was being made redundant in days. One day, a chap came in and asked if we could refund a suitcase he bought. He had changed his mind on it. He swapped it for a few other things.

This man said he couldn’t get his money back.

He was still short by about ten quid or so. I prepared myself for today’s shake down. I told him I was very sorry he couldn’t have any money back, but we were still exchanging if he wanted something to the value.

So, the customer filled the difference with sweets, biscuits, and other treats.

He started piling sweets, biscuits, cakes, etc. onto the counter. He kept asking if they added up to the difference. Eventually, we were still about 10p short. I told him we weren’t quite there, but we didn’t have anything for 10p, so it was the best I could do.

The customer left all the sweet treats to him.

His response? “I think you’ll have trouble enough eating all of that! Cheerio!” And off he went, leaving me with a giant pile of free food. Closing the store was an incredibly stressful time, but I’ll always remember that friendly dude.

Not all customers are rude and entitled. There are sweet ones, too.

