Theme Park Customer Was Frustrated About How Slowly The Regular Lines Were Moving, So He Devised A Way To Beat The Fast Lane

The long lines in theme parks can be discouraging, and when there’s an option to pay extra to skip the lines, that can make the standby lines even longer.

In this situation, would you patiently wait in the standby line, pay extra to skip the line, or find a way to get the system to work to your advantage?

This man was annoyed at the “fast lane” making the regular line move slowly, so he came up with a plan.

Check out the story below to find out what he did.

How many in your party? I recently went to a theme park. They allow guests to buy access to shorter lines, so many people do this. Now, the regular lines move incredibly slowly because they keep letting in people from the paid line.

This man watched the employees let more people go in from the paid line.

After an hour, the line moved only a few steps every five minutes or so. It was hard to be patient watching the employees let literally ten times as many people go in from the short line. When asked, the employee said they don’t count people, only parties and that they let in one party from the regular line for every four parties from the fast line.

He noticed that they were letting in more than 4 parties at a time.

This is what we were told. But it was obvious from an hour of watching that this is not what was taking place. I was counting 60 people being let in from the paid line at once. It was easy to see that they were letting in more than 4 parties at a time.

He started making friends with people on the line and “grew” their party.

Well, why can’t I just say my party is 100 people then? So, we started making friends with the people in line behind us and grew our “party” to about 20 people.

The employee was confused, but let them all in anyway.

So, the guy asked how many in our party. He was a little confused and I’m not sure he believed us, but he let us all in together. It was only a minor victory, but we saved a few people an extra 15 minutes in line. And it felt good sticking it to the mouse.

Ah, so this happened at a Disney theme park. Well played!

A little teamwork can beat a broken system.

