Employee Was Running Late For Work And Knew He Would Receive A Penalty, So Instead Of Rushing He Simply Made The Most Of It

Attendance policies in the workplace can be strict.

This man works at a company with a unique point system for tracking attendance.

One day, he was running late after a medical appointment with his wife. He knew he would be late by a few minutes and would receive deductions on his points.

He was really frustrated by this, but since he knew there was nothing he could do about it, he decided to make the most of the situation.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

“Abusing” the attendance point system at work. I was working at a company I’ll call ida-ore. They have a four-point attendance policy. Everytime you call out or leave work early, you use a point. When you get 4 points, you’re fired.

This man had to bring his wife to a doctor’s appointment.

When you call in late, you use 1/3 of a point.

Their policy was be it a minute or an hour, you’re still late. Well, one day, I had to take my wife to a medical appointment. That was about an hour and a half away. It was fine, except it ran a lot longer then expected.

He knew that he was gonna be late by about 5 minutes.

I was gonna be 5 minutes late, and HR would force me to use 1/3 of a point. At this point in my time with this company, I saw them screw over way too many people, especially, when it came to hours. So, I said screw it.

So, he took advantage of the fraction of a point he would lose.

I called in late by two hours. This is the max hours of late before you have to use a whole point. Then, I took my wife out to a nice lunch and even had a half-hour nap.

Genius! If you’re going to get a penalty anyway, you might as well make the most of it!

Let’s check out the comments of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person shares a valid point.

Here’s another personal thought.

This person thinks the policy is “awfully illegal.”

Here’s a similar opinion.

And lastly, this person wants normal sick and vacation leave policies.

If you can’t beat the rules, you might as well take advantage of them.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.